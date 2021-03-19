Summit’s new cases and positivity rate are up but still remain within level yellow
Summit County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,176. No hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total number since March 5, 2020, at 128.
Also this week, the county reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed one death from Summit County’s count because the person had tested positive for the virus more than 30 days before their death. The county also clarified that the two additional deaths reported last week, which occurred Feb. 5 and 6, were people who died with the virus but had other primary causes of death listed on their death certificates. That leaves Summit with three deaths caused by the virus and four others who had the virus when they died.
On the state’s COVID-19 dial, the county has remained within level yellow. According to the state’s dial dashboard, the county was reporting 235.6 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is up 77.4 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls within level yellow on the dial.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — was back in level yellow Friday after falling into level blue last week. The rate is now 6.6%, which is up 2.7 percentage points from last week.
The county’s hospitalization data remains within level blue on the dashboard, with 14 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.
Vaccine data
According to the county’s webpage, 33% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 19% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 70% have been vaccinated.
As of Friday, March 19, people ages 50 and older, essential workers (including those in the restaurant industry) and people with one or more high-risk condition are eligible to be vaccinated. Sign up at CoMassVax.org.
School data
The Summit School District reported 3 quarantines over the week at the following schools:
- One quarantine issued Friday, March 12, at Summit High School due to a positive COVID-19 case
- One quarantine issued Saturday, March 13, at Summit High School due to a positive COVID-19 case
- One quarantine issued Monday, March 15, at Summit Cove Elementary due to symptoms of the virus
Editor’s note: This story will be updated when the Summit County Public Health Department updates its list of outbreaks for the week.
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584. The site will be closed Sunday because of weather.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 591 Center Circle. No appointment, insurance or identification required. This site will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to weather.
• Vail Health testing in Breckenridge: Testing available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling.
The following links have information about how to get vaccinated:
• Get on a list to be vaccinated through the public health department in Summit County, or any other county: CoMassVax.org
• Centura Health: Centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: CoCOVIDVaccine.org
People ages 50 and older, health care workers, first responders, educators, essential workers and people with one or more high-risk condition are eligible for the vaccine.
People with questions about the local response to COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 970-668-9730 or email covidquestions@summitcountyco.gov.
