Summit’s positivity rate returns to level orange after reaching into red

Dr. PJ Perrinjaquet, of High Country Healthcare, administers a vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at the Summit Stage bus depot in Frisco on March 19. Summit County is now administering vaccines to anyone ages 16 or older.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,403. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, putting the total number since March 5, 2020, at 132.

On the state’s COVID-19 dial, the county has remained within level yellow despite incidence and positivity rates that have crept up into levels orange and red.

Summit County officials were expecting to hear from the state Wednesday that the county would be moved back into level orange, but that hasn’t happened. If the county does hear from the state, officials plan to protest the move, citing the end of spring break and reduced tourism on the horizon.

According to the state’s dial dashboard , the county was reporting 377.6 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 12.9 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls in level orange.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is now 9.7%, which is up 0.5 percentage points from last week, falling in level orange. Even though the rate is up from last Friday, it is down from higher rates that reached into level red earlier this week.

The county’s hospitalization data remains within level blue on the dashboard, with 14 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.

The state’s dial is expected to expire altogether in mid-April, leaving restrictions up to county officials, who have made it clear that some restrictions are likely to remain.

At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, Assistant County Manager Bentley Henderson said businesses are pushing for the county to consider alternative metrics for restrictions, including weighing things like hospitalizations more than cumulative incident rates.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage, 51% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 27% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 73% have been vaccinated.

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported 11 outbreaks this week at the following locations:

21 cases at Alpine Dance Academy in Frisco

Two cases at Harker Neumaier Associates in Frisco

Three cases at Tenmile Station at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases from an adult social gathering in Frisco

Three cases at The Edge at Copper Mountain Resort

Three cases at Piante Pizzeria in Breckenridge

Two cases at Breck Sports Beaver Run at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases at Mountain Sports Outlet in Silverthorne

Four cases at a teen social gathering in Breckenridge

Four cases at an adult social gathering in Breckenridge

Two cases at a Summit Middle School in Frisco

School data

The Summit School District reported seven quarantines over the week at the following schools:

One quarantine issued Monday, March 29, at Summit Middle School because of a positive case

Three quarantines issued Monday, March 29, at Summit High School because of positive cases

One quarantine issued Wednesday, March 31, at Frisco Elementary because of a positive case

Three quarantines issued Wednesday, March 31, at Summit High School because of positive cases

Three quarantines issued Wednesday, March 31, at Summit Middle School because of positive cases

One quarantine issued Friday, April 2, at Breckenridge Elementary because of a positive case

One quarantine issued Friday, April 2, at Summit High School because of a positive case