‘Sun Bus’ offers free skin cancer screenings this week in Frisco

Summit County residents can get a free skin cancer screening this week courtesy of Epiphany Dermatology and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the “Sun Bus,” a mobile classroom and clinic, will be pulling into Frisco to provide screenings, raise skin cancer awareness and provide sun-safety education to community members. The bus will stop by 984 N. 10 Mile Drive, and screenings will take place from 9 a.m.–noon and 2-5 p.m.

Board-certified dermatologists will be conducting the screenings, according to a release from Epiphany Dermatology. Walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to Frisco, the bus will also be making stops in Denver, Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Edwards and Grand Junction.