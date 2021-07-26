SunShare invests in local business gift cards to incentivize subscriptions

Solar provider SunShare purchased more than $100,000 in gift cards from Colorado retailers as part of a subscriber promotion. The program aims to support local businesses while incentivizing folks to choose solar energy.

Anyone with an electricity bill can participate in the community solar program. Instead of having solar panels on their roofs, households and businesses can subscribe to a portion of the energy produced by the community solar garden.

SunShare is offering gift cards to local businesses for subscribers who enroll by Sept. 15.