Swan Mountain Road to close for part of Thursday
November 14, 2018
Swan Mountain Road will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15. The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting extensive pile burns in the area which will generate substantial smoke. Visibility will likely be severely diminished and cause a hazard to driving. — Deepan Dutta
