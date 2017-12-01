Swan Mountain Road will be closed Monday to repair guardrail damaged by truck rollover
December 1, 2017
The Summit County Road & Bridge Department will close a section of Swan Mountain Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4, for guardrail repair. Drivers should use alternate routes for the duration of the closure.
On Monday, Nov. 27, a commercial truck lost control while heading west on Swan Mountain Road above the Snake River arm of Dillon Reservoir. The truck rolled onto its side and slid about 100 feet toward the water, severely damaging about 250 feet of guardrail. The driver was not injured, and a towing company retrieved the truck from the reservoir bank.
During Monday's repair work, the road will be closed to traffic in both directions, from the Lowry Campground entrance to the entrance of the Snake River Inlet Trailhead, just west of Glen Cove. Access from Highway 6 to Summit Cove and Glen Cove will not be affected. From Highway 9, drivers will be able to access all points on Swan Mountain Road from Farmer's Korner to Lowry Campground.
