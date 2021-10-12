T.J. Maxx, Sierra expected to open in early November
The new T.J. Maxx and Sierra stores at 297 Summit Place in Silverthorne are expected to open Sunday, Nov. 7, according to Chris Viscardi of Kentro Group, the property’s owner.
Sierra, formerly Sierra Trading Post, is going into a portion of the building that remained vacant for years, while T.J. Maxx will replace the OfficeMax that closed last year. Prior to this, the building was home to other commercial businesses, while half of it sat empty after City Market moved to Dillon.
