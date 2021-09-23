Tamara Pogue selected for 988 Crisis Hotline Enterprise board of directors

Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue sits in the Summit County Courthouse on Sept. 8. Pogue was recently selected to serve on the 988 Crisis Hotline board of directors.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Tamara Pogue was selected for another board, this time for the 988 Crisis Hotline Enterprise board of directors.

According to a news release from the office of Gov. Jared Polis, Pogue’s term runs through Sept.13, 2025.

In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission laid the groundwork to establish 988 as the new, nationwide, three-digit phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. The release stated that the board of directors will work with third parties to provide crisis outreach, stabilization and acute care, among other things.

The new number is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.