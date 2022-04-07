Tame the Tap program gives residents free water check-ups

The High Country Conservation Center is again offering residential water checkups as part of the Tame the Tap program.

Photo from High Country Conservation Center

High Country Conservation Center and local water providers are offering complimentary water check-ups for local residents as part of a Tame the Tap program.

During the program, a trained technician will inspect households’ toilets for leaks, measure water use in the home, install on-the-spot simple fixes and provide a custom water use report. If a participant is interested in updates, rebates are available. For more information, call 970-668-5703.