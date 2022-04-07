Tame the Tap program gives residents free water check-ups
High Country Conservation Center and local water providers are offering complimentary water check-ups for local residents as part of a Tame the Tap program.
During the program, a trained technician will inspect households’ toilets for leaks, measure water use in the home, install on-the-spot simple fixes and provide a custom water use report. If a participant is interested in updates, rebates are available. For more information, call 970-668-5703.
