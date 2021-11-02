Teachers union choices for Summit school board have healthy leads in early results

Chris Guarino, from left, Lisa Webster, Johanna Kugler and Kate Hudnut



The teachers union choices have the lead in the first round of election results for the Summit School District Board of Education.

In the two-year race, incumbent Kate Hudnut has a strong lead over 4 For the Kids slate member Danielle Surette. Of the 4,665 votes counted in this race, Hudnut received 2,905, good for 62.3%, while Surette received 1,760, or 37.7%.

In the four-year race, a total of 13,143 individual votes have been counted so far, with incumbent Lisa Webster having the most votes with 2,629, or 20% of the total. Chris Guarino has the second most with 2,525, or 19%, closely followed by incumbent Johanna Kugler with 2,495 votes, or 19%.

The 4 For the Kids candidates have similar numbers across the board. Kim Langley comes in with the fourth most votes with 1,684, or 13%. Next is Pat Moser with 1,562 votes or 12%, and Manuela Michaels is close behind with 1,525, or 12%.

Toby Babich has the least amount of votes with 723, good for 5%.

The candidates in the lead were all endorsed by the Summit County Education Association.

