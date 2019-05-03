Teddy Bear Clinic returns to Summit Medical Center

The Teddy Bear Clinic will once again be returning to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center on Saturday, welcoming parents and kids to the hospital to get their favorite stuffed animal a complete health check up.

While at the clinic, guests will have the chance to explore the hospital with fun, educational programming to help learn about healthy nutrition for growing kids and developing healthy lifestyles. Kids will also have a chance to tour emergency vehicles, including the Flight for Life Colorado helicopter, and much more.

The event is free, and will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 4 at 340 Peak One Drive in Frisco.