Tenmile Canyon Recpath open for 2021 season

The Summit County Recreational Pathway System is now open for the 2021 season, with the exception of the Vail Pass Recpath, according to a release from Summit County Open Space and Trails Department.

On Thursday morning, the Summit County Road and Bridge Department cleared snow from the path and opened the Tenmile Canyon section, which typically remains closed later than other sections during the spring due to the 25 avalanche paths present in the area. The county contracts with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to assess spring avalanche risk, and the center reported a significant reduction in snowpack in the largest slide paths last week, according to the release.

With the Tenmile Canyon Recpath now open, Open Space and Trails Director Brian Lorch said crews would now focus their attention on the Vail Pass Recpath.

Although the recpath system has been opened, users should still exercise caution and slow down when approaching icy spots, maintenance workers and vehicles along the path.

For more information about the Summit County Recreational Pathway, contact the Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4060 or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/openspace .