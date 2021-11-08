Thanksgiving To-Go campaign returns for 6th year

The holidays are approaching, and with them comes an opportunity for Summit County residents to give back and help out their fellow community members.

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council and St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church are once again hosting the annual Thanksgiving To-Go campaign, the sixth iteration of the drive that helps to ensure everyone in the area can enjoy a great meal for the holiday.

In years past, organizers would distribute hundreds of bags of food, but last year the group switched to grocery store gift cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that will continue this year. About 400 gift cards were handed out during last year’s drive, and organizers say they’ll need even more this November with more people requesting assistance than ever.

Community members can sign up to receive gift cards through various entities around the county, including schools, places of worship, the Summit Community Care Clinic, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Summit County Building Hope, Smart Bellies and the Summit County Community and Senior Center. Residents wishing to sign up, make donations or ask questions about the campaign can contact coordinator Terese Keil directly at tkpropmgmt@aol.com .

Those looking to contribute to the campaign can make an online donation mentioning Thanksgiving To-Go on the interfaith council’s website at SummitCoInterfaith.wildapricot.org . Community members can also purchase gift cards — $25 for an individual or $50 for a family — or write a check made out to St. John Episcopal Church with “TTG” written on the memo line. Gift cards and checks can be mailed to St. John at P.O. Box 2166, Breckenridge, CO, 80424.

Donations should be made by Friday, Nov. 12, and card distribution will take place between Nov. 15-22.