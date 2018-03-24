The Board of County Commissioners will be discussing workforce housing and backcountry zoning regulations at its next regular meeting

The Summit County Board of Commissioners has a packed agenda for its regular biweekly meeting on Tuesday, March 27.

At the top of the agenda are proclamations focused on the welfare of children. The board will declare April 2018 as "The Month of the Young Child" as well as "Child Abuse Prevention Month." The proclamations endorse the efforts of organizations like Head Start and Right Start to improve the chances of success for children.

The meeting will also continue business for several important projects, including changes to backcountry zoning regulations relative to permitted uses and structure size allowances, including outdoor storage and expansion regulation.

Also up for discussion are exemptions to allow for the development of the Wintergreen subdivision in Keystone, which proposes to build a daycare center as well as low-income, long-term and short-term affordable housing.

The Western Sky Ranch PUD may also see changes to allowed garage sizes as well as minor adjustments to lot configurations, associated disturbance envelopes and associated driveway locations.