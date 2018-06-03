BREAKING: Body of missing Dillon man found on Berthoud Pass Sunday
June 3, 2018
The body of a missing Dillon man was found on Berthoud Pass Sunday afternoon after a multi-county search effort was conducted the previous day, according to local law enforcement.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday the body of an unnamed man described as being in his early 20s was discovered inside a vehicle in Grand County, less than 1 mile from the top of Berthoud Pass. According to officials, the vehicle was parked on the side of Highway 40 at a pullout near mile post 241. A member of the missing man's family discovered the body and contacted authorities.
Local investigators indicated there were no signs at the scene to indicate a specific cause of death. The vehicle the body was found inside belonged to the missing man, according to officials. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play at this time, though an investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is expected to be conducted within the next few days. The name of the deceased individual was not available for release as of Sunday night.
