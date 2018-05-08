The Bow Wow Film Festival, a series of short films celebrating pets, barks in Breckenridge

Summit County Animal Control and Shelter will be hosting the Bow Wow Film Festival on Thursday, May 10 in Breckenridge. The Bow Wow Film Festival is a Boulder, CO-based traveling film fest that celebrates all things dog, through the art of fun, family-friendly short films. Ticket sales benefit animal welfare organization such as pet food pantries, humane societies and service dog organizations. Bow Wow has co-hosted over 70 shows in its first two years and raised over $125K for animal welfare groups.

The festival will feature 90 wonderful minutes of award winning, funny, and moving shorts, including a contest for local entries. For 2017-18, the festival will feature "Ask Frank – Advice for Dogs," "The adventures of a dog named Elvis," a beautifully filmed piece about a man and an Akita, among others.

The festival will feature winning videos from the Summit County contest, including "Ruff day at the Office," created by Breckenridge Tourism Board staff, as well as a video about Avalanche Cats created by Copper Mountain Ski Patrol.

The show will be held at the Eileen & Paul Finkel Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College on Thursday, May 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The event runs approximately two hours. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Tickets at the door will be $12 for adults and $7 for children. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Summit County Animal Shelter at 58 Nancy's Place in Frisco, or online at http://www.bowwowfilmfest.com. All proceeds from the ticket sales will support the Summit County Animal Shelter's medical fund. Light snacks and soft drinks will be available.