The Colorado Department of Public Health advises additional vaccine doses to immunocompromised individuals

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at a drive-in clinic at the bus depot in Frisco on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now advising vaccine providers to administer additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised individuals. (photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan)



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is joining the list of organizations that is advising vaccination providers across the state to offer an additional dose of the Pfizer or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, per a news release .

The release also states that the department has enough supply to begin giving out additional doses. The third dose should be taken at least 28 days after getting the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

It’s recommended that individuals should get the same vaccine for their additional dose, but an “alternate” can be used if that vaccine is unavailable. For example, those who initially received the Moderna vaccine should try to get an additional dose of Moderna, and vice versa.

Additional doses, like all vaccines, are free.

In order to receive the dose, individuals may self-report their moderate to severe immunocompromising conditions to vaccine providers.