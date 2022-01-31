The Cycle Effect announces 3 new board members

The Cycle Effect — a Colorado nonprofit with programs throughout Eagle, Summit, Mesa and Routt counties — recently elected three new board members. The organization aims to empower young women through mountain biking, and it is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The new board members are Rocio Andrade, Eddie Campos and Greta Hauser.

Andrade is the bilingual behavioral health case manager for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and a previous Cycle Effect program graduate. Campos is the marketing and communications manager for Mountain Recreation and the former Latinx community outreach coordinator for Eagle County government. Hauser is a founder of a multidisciplinary studio in Mexico City and also a co-founder of an all-women’s entrepreneurial venture called SOMA Wellness.

The members serve a three-year term and began Jan. 1.