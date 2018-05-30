The High Country Conservation Center is moving its office back to Frisco

The High Country Conservation Center will be moving offices once again, coming back to Frisco after a year and a half in Dillon. HC3 said that while the Dillon location served them well, they need to make the move to make space for Dillon's redevelopment plan.

HC3's new office is located above iFurnish at 737 Ten Mile Drive, Units 205/206. The phone number and mailing address will remain the same: 970-668-5703 and PO Box 4506, Frisco, CO 80443.

"We look forward to this new location as the start of another chapter in our history," said HC3 executive director Jen Schenk. "We will continue to service the community as we always have before."

To accommodate the moving process, HC3 will be closed on May 31 and June 1 and plans to reopen for business on Monday, June 4.

The High Country Conservation Center's mission is to promote practical solutions to waste reduction and resource conservation in Summit's mountain communities. The principal programs HC3 hosts in the community include recycling and zero waste events and education, home and business energy audits and assessments, sustainable food programs, and water conservation measures.