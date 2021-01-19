The Pad, a hotel and hostel in Silverthorne, set to open this spring

A rendering of The Pad, a new hotel and hostel in Silverthorne.

Rendering from Himmelman Construction

The Pad, a boutique hotel and hostel in Silverthorne, is set to open this spring. According to a news release, owners Rob and Lynne Baer will open The Pad with 36 rooms and 101 beds. Both hostel-style rooms and private suites will be offered. Sixteen “upcycled” shipping containers have been incorporated in the construction of the building. The hostel will include a rooftop deck and hot tub, patios, a bar, gear storage, a co-working space and a restaurant.

The Pad is currently booking private events and larger groups, and will be accepting room reservations once an official opening date is announced. Those interested in booking an event or group can email info@thepadlife.com. Rates will range from $45 to $350 depending on the type and size of the room booked and time of year.