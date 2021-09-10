The Peak School elects new co-chairs to board of trustees
Mary Anne Johnston and Bart McGuire were elected as the new co-chairs of The Peak School’s Board of Trustees.
Dan Wolf had served as chair since 2014 but recently stepped down. He will continue to serve on the board to focus on discussions between the school and the town of Frisco about a possible relocation to the Boneyard area of the Peninsula.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Education