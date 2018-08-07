The reward for the Quandary Peak mountain goat poaching has been raised to $15,000

Thanks to more donations from the public, Colorado Parks & Wildlife has increased the reward to catch the Quandary Peak mountain goat poachers to $15,000 for information that leads to the citation or arrest of the poacher. The reward was already raised to $5,000 from $1,000 because of donations to the agency's anti-poaching program, Operation Game Thief.

The poaching occurred on July 3, when two mountain goats were shot dead with a pistol at close range. CPW had opened a criminal investigation and have been seeking information from the public about the identity of the poacher. The goat killings sparked outrage in the Summit County community, and several members of the public stepped up to donate thousands of dollars toward the reward for information that leads to the citation or arrest of the offender.

To report tips about the Quandary Peak poaching or any other poaching incident, contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648. Callers do not have to identify themselves to the public or testify in court. — Deepan Dutta