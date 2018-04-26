Silverthorne Rec Center hosts the seventh annual after-prom party

The seventh annual Summit High School After-Prom will be held on Saturday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The event will provide a substance-free environment for high school juniors and seniors to have fun while staying safe. Hundreds of SHS students are expected to attend.

The event will be held at Silverthorne Recreation Center and will include a pool party with DJ and volleyball, casino-style games like blackjack and roulette, palm readers, a photo booth and free food.

One of the most popular parts of after-prom, said organizer Peggy Hiller, is the comedy hypnosis show from 2–3:30 a.m., when about a dozen students will be hypnotized.

At the end of the night, students can win gift certificates to local restaurants, retail stores and activities. The grand prize drawing is a $1,000 Amazon gift card.

The cost to attend is $10, and juniors, seniors and their prom dates can buy tickets at the high school or at the door. Students don't have to go to prom to attend after-prom.

The event is organized by Summit High School parents and the Parent Teacher Student Organization.

"It's a really fun night," said Peggy Hiller, the event's main organizer. "I think it's a great message we're sending to our kids that we're interested in what they're doing after the prom."

Principal Drew Adkins said "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the volunteers and parents who organize After Prom each year. It is truly amazing that our community raises over $10,000 each year to provide an all-night event that is safe and lots of fun. The After Prom event helps our teens make positive choices and at the same time have a great evening with their friends."

The after-prom is not a lock-in event, and students may leave when they please. Hiller said organizers will call students' emergency contacts when they leave the event.

After Prom has received funding from The Summit Foundation, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Alpine Bank, the town of Silverthorne, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Summit High School, Key to the Rockies, Summit High School PTSO, Freeport McMoRan and the Education Foundation of the Summit.

"It's really a great community effort," Hiller said, and this year organizers already have raised more than $8,000.

To volunteer, donate funds drawing items, or for any other questions, contact summithsafterprom@gmail.com.