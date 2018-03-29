The Sierra Club Headwaters Chapter is hosting a free screening of “Saving Snow”

The Sierra Club Headwaters Chapter is hosting a free movie screening to kick off Frisco's "Ready for 100% Renewable Energy Campaign" at the Frisco Adventure Park on April 4 at 6 p.m. The movie, titled "Saving Snow," explores how ski communities like Summit and the associated ski industry are being impacted by climate change. Drink, snacks and conversation will take place for half an hour before the show, and a panel discussion will take place afterward with High Country Conservation Center's Jess Hoover, Chrissy Esposito from the Colorado Health Institute, and County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier, and a representative from the Arapahoe Basin Sustainability department. According to the event flyer, it will be an opportunity for Summit residents "to ask questions and learn about climate change and its impacts on health, the energy sector and ski resorts, as well as our local government."

Admission is free. For more information and to RSVP, contact the Victoria Salinas of the Sierra Club Headwaters Chapter at (334) 467-5010 or visit https://bit.ly/2E6cTk6