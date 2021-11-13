The state to host 2 more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Summit County this week

In an effort to vaccinate as many Coloradans as possible before the holidays, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is hosting two more clinics in Summit County that will offer the adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at Summit County Public Health’s office located at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. This clinic is only offering the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up.

The second, at the same location and offering only the Pfizer vaccine, is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

For more information about these clinics, call the department’s hotline at 1-877-268-2926. The hotline is available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.