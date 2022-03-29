 The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council hosting a vigil for Ukraine on April 10 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council hosting a vigil for Ukraine on April 10

Local Local |

Jenna deJong
  

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is hosting a community vigil for Ukraine on Sunday, April 10.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church located at 56 U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon. A news release for the event says there will be music, prayer, speakers and meditation.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Local
See more