The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council hosting a vigil for Ukraine on April 10
The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is hosting a community vigil for Ukraine on Sunday, April 10.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church located at 56 U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon. A news release for the event says there will be music, prayer, speakers and meditation.
