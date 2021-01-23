The Summit Foundation sets Jan. 31 deadline for student scholarships
The Summit Foundation’s annual student scholarship deadline is Jan. 31, according to a news release.
Each year the foundation offers scholarships to local high school seniors to help fund future educational endeavors. A limited number of scholarships are also available for students who attend school in a neighboring community if the student or their parent works or lives in Summit County.
Last year, the foundation awarded over $300,000 to local students, according to the news release. High school seniors can apply online at SummitFoundation.org.
