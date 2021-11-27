The Vue Rooftop & Bar in Dillon targets a mid-December opening

The Vue Rooftop Restaurant & Bar is pictured on the fourth floor of the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Dillon on Saturday, Nov. 27. Both the upscale restaurant and the hotel are expected to open in mid-December.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

When Homewood Suites by Hilton in Dillon is complete in mid-December, it’ll offer guests a 24-hour fitness center, business center and convenience store, plus on-site laundry, a heated saltwater pool and outdoor hot tub, and grocery shopping service. But perhaps one of the most anticipated features of the hotel is The Vue Rooftop & Bar on its fourth floor.

Like the hotel, the restaurant’s leaders are targeting a mid-December opening date. Its menu will include some small bites, soups and salads, sandwiches and burgers, entrees, and desserts. Featured on the menu are sweet potato croquettes, mushroom bisque, bison meatloaf, salmon filets, buffalo burgers and s’mores pie.

It’s not just the food menu that will draw in customers, though. In addition to offering classic cocktails, the bar will feature specialty cocktails such as a pumpkin spiced old fashioned, a huckleberry lemonade, an eggnog white Russian and a ginger margarita.

Though the team is still finalizing the prices for its menu, classic cocktails are expected to be in the $10 to $11 range and some of the specialty cocktails will hover around $14. Appetizers range from $8 to $15, entrees range from $20 to around $40 and premium steaks will be around $60.

When building the menu, Food and Beverage Director and Executive Chef Brian Friedman said he was going for an upscale vibe that was still approachable for most locals.

“When I was building it, my real focus was to kind of build a place that really toed that line between that casual upscale resort restaurant and then a really great local restaurant,” Friedman said. “So I wanted to keep the focus very much on where we are, so I wanted to do that mountain contemporary cuisine but bring in some really fun twists or influences from around the world, be it a gradient or slightly different way to make or present something.”

Though the menu is interesting, hotel Assistant General Manager and Director of Sales Vivan Shaw said she believes it’ll be the restaurant’s atmosphere that initially attracts customers and that the menu and service will be the hook that keeps them coming back for more.

“When you get there, it’s literally the best view in Summit County,” Shaw said. “I’ve lived here since ’87, and unless you’re on a mountain bike or you’re on a hike … or maybe a chairlift, you’re not going to get a better view from any place that’s an actual facility here in the county. It’s incredible.”

The main dining area of the restaurant holds enough seating for about 60 guests, and another 45 guests can sit outside when the weather warms, plus the patio offers standing room for those wishing to just grab a drink. The Vue also has a banquet space for private parties that can hold about 70 people comfortably.

To keep the upscale atmosphere lively and upbeat, Friedman said his team plans to host a couple of recurring events. One of these is a community night fundraiser held on the first Tuesday of the month. According to the restaurant’s website , organizations like the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Summit County Rescue Group, Keystone Science School, Summit Habitat for Humanity and Breckenridge Backstage Theater are already signed up from January through June.

Friedman said The Vue also plans to host Taste and Toast pairings where the restaurant collaborates with local beverage organizations to curate a special meal. These pairing dinners will happen on the second Wednesday of the month, and though walk-ins are accepted, reservations are strongly encouraged. Starting in January, the first few organizations to participate in these pairing dinners include Steep Brewing Co., Outer Range Brewing Co., Continental Divide Winery, South Park Brewing, Vail Brewing Co. and Carboy Winery.

But that’s not all. The restaurant features daily specials, some of which include live music and 15% off for locals on Tuesdays and 15% off select beers and 20% off select bottles on Thursdays.

The restaurant’s winter hours will be from 3-9 p.m. daily for food with the bar staying open an extra hour. The address for the hotel is 122 Lake Dillon Drive in Dillon. To learn more about the hotel, guests should visit HomewoodSuites.com , and for more information about the restaurant, patrons should visit VueRooftop-Dillon.com . The hotel can be reached at 970-455-1600, and the restaurant can be reached at 970-486-8500.