This week in history April 22, 1922: Snow returns, as does mining activity

Marshall Joffre, hero of the Marne, made a special visit to Washington to place a wreath on the grave of America's Unknown Soldier in the Arlington Cemetry on behalf of France. Joffre has just finished an extended tour of Asia and America.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy image

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 1, 1922.

American Smelting and Refining Co. has large plans

Recognizing the requirements of the mining industry and renewal of interest by the investing public in the “Back to Mining” movement in Colorado and the Western mining states, the American Smelting and Refining Co. has formally announced its plans for immediate expenditure of $750,000 and possibly $1 million in the improvements to its smelting pants, making possible the profitable mining of low grade and complex ores, and in development of mining properties in this state.

The decision follows a conference between the Colorado chapter of the American Mining Congress, the Colorado Metal Mining Association and directors of the Colorado Metal Mining fund.

Scrap at dance brings parties into police court

A scrap growing out of an alleged insult to one of the young ladies at the dance at the GAR Hall last Friday evening was staged on Main Street about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The participants in the fight were Jos G. Sowa and Walter T. Dodge. Both parties showed evidence of a go.

It was alleged that Sowa used a billy and Dodge came back in protecting himself with half of a brick. The marshal, Ed Stuard, stopped the fight and ordered both parties to appear in police court Thursday.

Local school board election proves exciting

The local school election for a secretary of the board of education district No. 1 proved to be an exciting event last Monday afternoon. The excitement was all uncalled for, and when the result was known evidence was that there was no even a reason for any efforts at all.

Three candidates developed in the race: L. C. Owens, retiring secretary, T. C. Bailey and J. A. Theobald. Results committed Owens more than half of the votes cast, which was 212. That the school election proved more popular than the town election is shown by the county of the votes in the municipal election being only 7 as with the school there were 212.

The vote Monday was a splendid tribute to Mr. Owens and his efforts on the school bored.

Summit pioneer Charles Erickson dies from cancer

One by one we note the pioneer settlers of our beautiful valley being called away from among us. This was the feeling that crept over the community last Monday morning when the news of the death of Charles Johaun Erickson was heard by our residents.

He passed on early Monday morning after an illness of two months. Mr. Erickson had been ailing the past two months and about six weeks ago, he was taken to Denver for an operation. On the operating table, it was learned that he was suffering from a severe case of cancer of the stomach and no help could be had.

He was brought back home about three weeks ago and for a time, it was thought he showed signs of slight improvement. Last Saturday and Sunday nights proved to be very hard on him and his death early Monday morning resulted.

