This week in history Feb.18, 1922: Train delays, winter carnival and avalanche burial



Summit County Journal archive

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Feb. 18, 1922:

Breckenridge may have ski carnival

Plans are underway to hold a ski tournament in Breckenridge some time in the near future. It is the intention to hold this carnival either the day before or the day after the Dillon meet, at which place the greatest ski artists in the country are expected to try to break the world’s records made in Canada last year.

A ski meet is going to be held in Denver as well as in Steamboat Springs, and all points will share in the expense of bringing the artists to this section of the country. Dillon will no doubt hold the center of interest, as the course at that point has been proclaimed by all the greatest in existence.

Colorado & Southern tied up several days

In our last issue, we told of the blockade, which had evidently been broken Friday and Saturday of last week. However, the rotary plow, which came through Breckenridge at about 7 o’clock Saturday morning, did not reach Leadville until late that night, requiring 19 hours to make the run from Como to Leadville. Shortly after leaving Buffer, and just before reaching the top of the hill at Climax, the engine in the rotary was crippled, and it became necessary to run the rotary all the way into Leadville on one side, this requiring four hours.

New parts were ordered from Denver, and at first, it was decided to run the regular train from Leadville out Sunday morning in spite of the fact that Sunday service on the road was curtailed. A heavy wind blew all night Saturday, and it was stormy most of the day, so that the proposed Sunday trip was abandoned, and it was again necessary to plow out the road before a return trip was possible. Trains Monday were annulled, and it was not until Tuesday, when the repair parts of the rotary reached Leadville and were installed, that efforts were made to open the road.

Bob Recen of Kokomo buried in snowslide

Bob Recen, a well-known Kokomo mining man who was caught in a heavy run of snow near his mine Friday, was not badly injured, it was reported yesterday, but a horse on which he was riding when the slide engulfed him was killed. Recen was almost completely buried in the snow but managed to keep one hand above the snow, and rescuers were thus enabled to extricate him a few minutes after the accident occurred.