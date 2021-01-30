This week in history Jan. 29, 1921: Ski tournaments are set, Colorado picture to be shown next week

As reported in the Jan. 29, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal: Plymouth Rock on which the pilgrims landed at Plymouth, Mass., 300 years ago, as it now stands in its original resting place. The rock had rested for years at the base of the Pilgrim monument, several feet above its original site. A new base has been erected for it, and it has been replaced.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 29, 1921.

Ski tournaments are now general order of the day

The annual tournament of the International Ski Association will be held on Feb. 19 and 20 in Denver on Genessee Mountain. The tournament will no doubt attract the greatest jumpers from all parts of the country. The most noteworthy participant will likely be Lars Haugen of the Summit County Winter Sports Club, who is the world’s champion ski jumper.

While no date has been definitely decided for the ski tournament in Dillon, it is thought that it will be held on Feb. 26 and 27, the Saturday and Sunday after the international event in Denver. Much work has been done on the Dillon course this year and it is expected that the record jumps of the past two years will be exceeded this year if weather and other conditions are favorable.

The first amateur contest of the Breckenridge Ski Association will be held on its new course off the lower end of Shock Hill tomorrow afternoon. The course has been put into first-class condition, and the event is sure to show up some fine talent that has recently developed in Breckenridge.

On Jan. 23, the young fellows of the lower Blue River vicinity officially organized a local ski club and elected officers to promote the sport. The club is to be known as the Slate Creek Ski Club. On Feb. 12, the club will give a big dance at the Slate Creek schoolhouse to raise money for prizes to be awarded at a later tournament which will be held about the middle of February.

Colorado picture will be shown next Tuesday night

Many people were disappointed last Tuesday evening when the Colorado-made picture failed to make its appearance as advertised. The mix-up was caused by the failure of the advance agent to give sufficient notice to the Denver office, and the picture was booked up so it was impossible to reach Breckenridge on time.

The Colorado-based Art-O-Graf Company has made five pictures in Colorado and all will be shown at the Eclipse Theater in Breckenridge. Mr. Casey, the company’s general manager, has made arrangements which will not fail, and on Tuesday this coming week “The Desert Scorpion,” their most expensive production, will be shown at the Eclipse.

The film was taken in northeastern Colorado. It is a true story of Western life, with plenty of action of all kinds. It shows good Western bucking contests and some of the best scenery in the state outside of Summit County.

Kokomo mining property is center of activity

Though the National Mining and Development Company’s holdings in Lake County are currently idle., the properties controlled by the company in Kokomo are a center of activity.

A compressor, hoist, motor and all other equipment and machinery necessary have been shipped into Kokomo recently, and will be installed immediately on the Golden Queen property, which adjoins the famous Queen of the West property.

Paul Maurer, who manages the company’s affairs in that locality, said he was confident that, under the projects planned, bodies of high-grade silver ore would be uncovered on the property, which would eclipse all strikes ever made at the adjoining Queen of the West property.

Local news notes from all around Summit County

The local post of the American Legion will give a “smoker” Feb. 12. There will be several fistic and wrestling bouts between local men and both ladies and gentlemen will be welcome. Admission is 75 cents.

Mrs. Lucy Ruth, widow of the late James Ruth, formerly of Dillon, dies at the home of her daughter in Limeus, Maine on Jan. 17 after an illness of several weeks. She was 80 years old.

The citizens of Frisco organized a parent-teachers’ association last Friday at a meeting held at the school house.

S. M. Blair returned from Kansas City and Midwest points Tuesday. He has gained several pounds during his vacation.

W. E. Stouffer is recovering from the effects of a fall at the office of the Tonopah Placer Company on Tuesday last week. Not realizing the seriousness nature of his injury he continued on duty until Thursday evening, which aggravated the condition, necessitating hospital treatment.

This weekend all the schoolchildren who were neither absent nor tardy during the month were excused at 2:30 p.m.