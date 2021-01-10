This week in history Jan. 8, 1921: Locals host ski jump, Denver stock show starting soon

As reported in the Jan. 8, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal: A ritual dance of the Annunciation, given by six young women of the Church of St. Mark's-in-the-Bouwerie, New York City, as part of the St. Nicholas-tide festival at the church. An effort to revive the religious dance is being made at the church.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Jan. 8, 1921.

Slate Creek boys hold ski jump last Sunday on Lund ranch

On last Sunday, Jan. 24, the young fellows of the Slate Creek vicinity held a ski jump in which quite a number participated. They have a fine ski slide on the Lund ranch near Slate Creek and great interest was manifested in the sport.

Peter Prestrud, the Colorado amateur champion, brought down a sled load of ski fans from Dillon, which provided a good bunch of jumpers and plenty of action all day. Quite a number of older folks came down to watch the young fellows perform, and about 40 people were present altogether.

There is talk of a local ski club being organized among the Slate Creek ski fans, and everything looks favorable to the holding of a real local tournament for the whole county in about a month.

15th stock show opens it doors Jan. 15 in Denver

It took something more than stock shows to cause such a marvelous advancement in agriculture and livestock production as the Rocky Mountain region has seen in 15 years, but no single movement has done more to bring it about than having these exhibitions. The 15th annual event is to be held in Denver Jan. 15 – 22, and is the best chance ever presented to study purebred production, marketing and facts concerning the growing industry generally.

It will be a special chance to get possession of some fine stock at reasonable rates.

Entries closed Dec. 20 and 1,711 different individual filings had been made. This includes cattle, horses, sheep and swine. Two hundred and four carloads of breeding cattle are entered for auction. In addition, there are 1,200 birds in the poultry show, and a vast exposition of farm machinery and equipment is being installed. A corn show is a new feature this year, and the management has had to erect a swine building that cost $20,000.

Death claims life of F. W. Sperry, esteemed citizen of Dillon

Death claimed the life of Freeman W. Sperry early this week in Denver, he was one of the leading citizens of Dillon. We understand heart trouble compelled him to go down to the city some weeks ago, and this ailment was the cause of his death.

Sperry was about 65 years of age, and a fine specimen of physical and moral manhood. He had resided in Summit County since about 1880, when he took up ranching on Brush Creek, a tributary of the lower Blue River. Some 10 years ago he bought the Markey livery stable in Dillon and took up residence in that town with his family. He operated the Dillon-Kremmling and Dillon-Montezuma mail-stage lines in connection with the livery business and his services always gave splended satisfaction.

Another appendicitis operation performed at Breckenridge

Miss Myrtle Ostrum, the 12-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nels Ostrum of Breckenridge, was the subject of another operation for appendicitis performed at the Breckenridge hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Drs. C. E. Condon of Breckenridge and George C. Smith of Dillon performed the delicate work. Although the disease was found to be in an advanced stage, the patient is doing remarkably well.

