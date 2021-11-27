This week in history Nov. 26, 1921: Rail service, a night at the Eclipse and Loveland Pass construction

Here are photographs taken in the streets of the chief delegates of the principal foreign nations now in disarmament conference at Washington. At the left are Sir Auckland Geddes (left) and the Rt. Hon. Arthur J. Balfour, British delegates. At the right, Premier Briand (left) and Albert Sarraut, for France. In the middle, Baron Shidebara (left) and Admiral Kato, for Japan.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 26, 1921:

Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce goes before state utilities commission

The hearing of the Colorado and Southern petition to curtail passenger train service on the South Park branch of that railroad was held by the utilities board at the state Capitol in Denver on Wednesday of this week. The hearing was called for Tuesday, but embodied the curtailment of service on the Clear Creek line as well as the South Park, and the first day was taken up entirely by the Clear Creek County protests. More than 75 property owners of Clear Creek County were present at the hearing and made a vigorous protest against any curtailment of service. It was brought out on the witness stand, and admitted by the railroad officials, that some increase had been noted in the mining activities of the district in sprite of the decrease of passenger traffic. Great stress was also laid on the fact of the infeasibility of keeping the road open during the winter months with curtailed service.

Pressure has been brought to bear by the Denver businessmen, who are awakening to the fact that if the curtailed service is granted, they will be great losers, and they had got behind a movement to assist in keeping the present schedule in force.

The hearing in which the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce is interested was conducted on Wednesday. Attorneys Whatley and Kaiser represented the chamber of commerce and presented figures to show that the loss claims of the railroad were made up of badly juggled figures. Much more evidence was also presented to the commission, the residents of the Platte Canyon turning out en masse to assist in producing evidence against the curtailed service.

W.B. Milne to carry mail after first of December

W.B. Milne has been awarded the contract for carrying the mail between the railroad station and the post office, to become effective after Dec. 1. W.E. Terrell, who has carried the mail for the past several years, recently resigned as the rate of compensation was considered too low.

Bids were called for, and all were rejected by the department as being too high. The price was set by the department and Postmistress Mrs. Hayden instructed to obtain someone to carry the mail for that price, and through her efforts the second proposals went to Washington, upon which W.B. Milne was awarded the contract.

Another special program at Eclipse tomorrow

Last Sunday’s program at the Eclipse theater proved to be all that was promised for it and was attended by a good-sized audience. On tomorrow, the management of the theater will again make an effort to produce a program far above the average, and bids for the patronage of the people to compensate the theater for the efforts to please. The regular reels of Topics of the Day and Pathe News will be shown, and both these subjects have many times been said to be worth the price of admission alone. For the feature, a play entitled “Social Ambition” has been selected. This is one of the Goldwyn company’s special productions, on which no pains have been spared to make it perfect in every detail. It consists of seven reels, making a program that is neither too short nor too long for all to attend. There will be no advance in price for this special program.

State says it won’t pay for Loveland Pass road construction

The county commissioners of the various counties interested in the construction of the Loveland Pass road were called to Denver last Saturday to listen to the following absurd proposition from the State Highway commission:

“Whereas, it has been made to appear by representatives of the Mount of the Holy Cross association, that the construction of a highway between Silver Plume and Dillon across Loveland Pass and between Wheeler and Red Cliff over Shrine Pass, is desirable; and whereas, representatives of said association have pledged $75,000 in contribution for the construction of said road, and an additional sum of $15,000 for preliminary surveys; and whereas it appears that no state money will be available for the surveying or construction of said project for the years of 1922 and 1923.”

If it is going to cost $15,000 to make a preliminary survey, how much, in the name of sweet St. Gall, is it going to cost to make the final survey, and will there be any money left to start work?

Local news notes from all around Summit County: