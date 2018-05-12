Three Gold Award Girl Scouts from Breckenridge honored at Girl Scouts of Colorado event

"Girl Scouts build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place." That mission was showcased Friday evening at the Silverthorne Pavilion as some of the best and brightest Girl Scouts from the High Country and Front Range were honored for earning the highest awards in Girl Scouts — the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards. Among those honored were three Breckenridge Girl Scouts who earned the Gold Award.

Stephanie Foote, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado, opened the award ceremony describing what the award recipients represented to their fellow Girl Scouts and their community.

"Our highest award recipients are perfect examples of girls who lead the Girl Scout way," Foote told the audience which included Girl Scouts, their mentors and family. "Taking the lead like a Girl Scout means being a go-getter who is bold, honest and determined to succeed, being an innovator who thinks outside the box, a risk-taker who is willing to try new things, and a leader who leads with empathy."

Earning the Bronze, Silver or Gold Award in Girl Scouts comes with various requirements. Maggie Murray, herself a Gold Award Girl Scout and a member of the Gold Award committee, explained how the awards were earned.

"The common focus of all the highest awards is to id(entify) a comm(unity) issue that is unmet or somehow underserved," Murray said. "It culminates with a project that requires researching that issue, developing a plan to address that issue, implementing that project and providing sustainability for that project in the long term."

Bronze Award recipients must be Girl Scout Juniors in the fourth or fifth grade and can work with large teams toward their project, Silver award recipients are Girl Scout Cadettes in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade and may work within a smaller group setting or on their own. The Gold Award, which the Girl Scouts say is the most difficult accomplishment for girls to earn, may only be earned by high school juniors, seniors and above and involves an individual effort toward solving a larger community problem in the short term and in the future.

Recommended Stories For You

Amid wringing hands, dry mouths and bouts of nervous giggling, the award recipients came on stage to be recognized. Seven of Colorado's Gold Award recipients, including three from Breckenridge, were specially recognized for their achievement.

Geneva Ascher, of Breckenridge, created a cancer self-exam presentation curriculum for Summit High School, where students would learn how to screen themselves for breast and testicular cancer. Ascher will be attending Western Washington University.

Nicole Choma, of Breckenridge, started an elementary school rugby program to help kids cope with bullying by engaging in a healthy, active sport. Choma will be attending Colorado State University's pre-med program.

Lillian Tobias, of Breckenridge, partnered with the Colorado Haiti Project and traveled to Haiti to set up an entrepreneurship program at St Paul's school in the rural coastal town of Petit Trou de Nippes.

Rose Goodman, of Castle Rock, will be a sophomore at CU Boulder next year majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. She came up with a lesson plan to try to save bees that is compatible with the common core curriculum and has been adopted by several teachers across the nation.

Alexis Montague, of Castle Rock, attends CU Boulder as a triple major in mathematics, biochemistry and MCDB. Montague created a panel of successful female engineers to empower female middle and high school students to pursue STEM careers and help bridge the gender gap in STEM.

Abigail Sickinger, of Castle Rock, will be a sophomore at Arapahoe Community College studying music and audio technology. She created "Operation Occupation" as a kind of clinic to help high school students learn basic skills for how to search and apply for jobs, as well as a job fair for students to meet employers.

Melissa Wilson, of Castle Rock, will be a sophomore at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta majoring in English and communications. Wilson created a deaf awareness campaign to educate the public about deaf culture, sign language and access issues.

After the Gold Award Girl Scouts were recognized to applause and hoots and hollers, Murray ended the event by congratulating the Girl Scouts for everything they accomplished to make their world a better place.

"We are so proud of all our highest award recipients from bronze to silver to gold, congratulations. You are the women who keep Girl Scouts and your community strong."