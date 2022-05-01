Three Summit County nonprofits awarded grants from the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation

Mountain Top Explorium, previously known as the Mountain Top Children's Museum, reopened in Breckenridge in late January. The organization recently earned a grant from the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation.

Tiernan Spencer/Mountain Top Explorium

The Education Foundation of the Summit, Mountain Top Explorium and the Summit Historical Society were all recently awarded grants from the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation.

The nonprofit is owned by the previous owners and founder of Swift Communications, the former company that owned Summit Daily News. According to a release, the nonprofit “awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, STEM, STEAM and interdisciplinary areas.”

This year, the nonprofit distributed nearly $86,000 to 33 nonprofits in five states. Three of those were based in Summit County.

The Education of the Summit was awarded $3,000, which it will use to purchase two low-cost books each month for over 150 students at Dillon Valley Elementary and Silverthorne Elementary schools. Principals will select the students that participate and teachers will help the students select the books.

Mountain Top Explorium, previously known as Mountain Top Children’s Museum, was awarded $2,750. The museum plans to use its funds to support attendance for those who otherwise would be unable to participate its afternoon Space Club program. The program “is an engineering curriculum providing weekly design challenges to encourage children to think outside the box.”

The Summit Historical Society was awarded $3,000. The funds will be used to expand a program that shows how the Ute people, who have lived in the state the longest, used science, technology, engineering and math to survive and prosper.

The release notes that all of these recipients must report their results and insights for their program once completed. For more information on these projects and more, visit BessieMinorSwift.org .