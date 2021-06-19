Thrive Yoga Studio opens this week

Local Frisco author Mia Tarduno poses for an environmental portrait at the Walter Byron Park in Frisco on Tuesday, May 19. In addition to writing her own book, Tarduno is the owner of Move Create Radiate and her latest venture, Thrive Summit Yoga.

There’s a new zen space coming to Summit County.

When Mia Tarduno began brainstorming the idea for her next business, she knew she wanted it to be a gathering place where people could come and just be. At first that concept was a dance studio, then it turned into an ice cream shop and then a coffee shop before she settled on a yoga studio.

Tarduno is opening a Frisco location of Thrive Yoga, which also has locations in Crested Butte, Gunnison and Fruita. Called Thrive Yoga Summit, the studio has a soft opening on Tuesday, June 22, but is hosting its grand opening on July 2.

“I’ve always wanted to create a gathering space and when I had the opportunity to create that space as a yoga studio, it made a lot of sense to me and to what I felt like the community needs at this time,” Tarduno said. “I was really dedicated to creating this specific space as a space to nourish people as they are coming out of the pandemic and beyond, (and) to just be a place where they feel like they can belong, no matter where they are in their journey.”

Tarduno isn’t new to owning a business. In January 2020, she started Move Create Radiate, a mostly online business where she offers life coaching and teaches restorative yoga that focuses on women’s reproductive health. Tarduno said this class mainly focuses on smaller groups of women and one-on-one sessions, which is why she decided to expand her services through Thrive Yoga Summit.

Tarduno has taught yoga for 10 years, including at the Silverthorne Recreation Center and at Peak Yoga in Dillon. When she began thinking about her next venture, she said she felt like it was the perfect time to open up a new yoga studio.

“Yoga studios themselves have a culture of consciousness to them and so a lot of people who are attracted to yoga spaces already want some kind of deeper connection with themselves, nature, a divine source and each other,” Tarduno said. “It was the perfect combination, for me, to create this space where people could come together and be themselves and also possibly try new things so that they can connect in a deeper way.”

It’s this vision of Tarduno’s that has already drawn people in, including Erin Buena, who is now a teacher for the new space.

“The way that she presents this space and what it’ll be for teachers and for students alike is a space for community, a space where we can come together and show up very authentically however we are,” Buena said.

Tarduno said Thrive Yoga Summit is different from other local yoga studios because it has a unique mix of classes such as yoga for graceful, men and mental health. The studio also offers vinyasa, slow flow, meditation and more.

“This one is different because it is also a gathering space,” Tarduno said. “Not only will we have some really unique classes that will bring that community aspect into the studio, … but we’ll also be having events and those will be anything from a community-based event to ceremonies. We have women’s circles, sound journeys, yoga for menopause workshops and many others that are in the works. I think what sets us apart is having a lot of those different offerings so we can offer people a space no matter what they’re looking for.”

Buena agrees that it’s this vision of community that makes Thrive Yoga Summit stand out from the rest.

“It really speaks to me that she’s creating this space where regardless of what your skill level is, regardless of what your background or history of knowledge of yoga is, you can just come here and be accepted and show up in your practice, however that looks,” Buena said.

The studio is located at 110 Third Ave. in Frisco. Most classes can fit 18 students, but some max out at 12 students if the class requires more equipment.

The studio’s hours vary every day, with some of the earliest classes start at 7 a.m. and some of the latest classes last until 9 p.m. Tarduno said the studio offers memberships for around $130 per month, as well as punch passes that range from $95 to $220. According to the studio’s website, the drop-in rate is $22.

For more information about the studio, visit ThriveYogaSummit.com or call the studio at 970-455-8786.