Tickets for CAIC’s 11th annual bash on Dec. 1 expected to sell out soon

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will slide into the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Dec. 1 for the 11th annual CAIC Benefit Bash.

Naturally, proceeds from the party will go to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which aims to alleviate avalanche danger through forecasting and education.

The event will feature live music from Rapidgrass, beer from Breckenridge Brewery and the members of Summit County's United Brewer's Association — more commonly known as SCUBA — with dinner provided by 5 Star Catering.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase for $50 each. That includes one door prize ticket, two drink tickets and access to the gear giveaway and silent auction. This event is expected to sell out. To purchase tickets go to Avalanche.State.Co.Us and follow the links or EventBrite.com and search for "CAIC Benefit Bash."