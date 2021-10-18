The Summit boys soccer team will head to Gypsum to face off against the Eagle Valley Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Tigers will be looking to get their first win in the Western Slope conference as well as improve their record from 6-6-1.
The last time the Tigers faced the Devils on Sept. 29, the Tigers got shut out by a score of 3-0.
Eagle Valley comes into the match with a record of 6-4 (4-3 in Western Slope play).
