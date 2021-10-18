Owen Gallo fights off two defenders early in the second half during the Summit Tigers homecoming match against Battle Mountain on Sept. 21 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge. The Tigers face off against the Eagle Valley Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit boys soccer team will head to Gypsum to face off against the Eagle Valley Devils on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Tigers will be looking to get their first win in the Western Slope conference as well as improve their record from 6-6-1.

The last time the Tigers faced the Devils on Sept. 29, the Tigers got shut out by a score of 3-0.

Eagle Valley comes into the match with a record of 6-4 (4-3 in Western Slope play).