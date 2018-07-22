Tiger Road rock crushing on Tuesday commissioners meeting agenda

This Tuesday, after a delay, the Summit Board of County Commissioners will review an appeal from Peak Materials on the Upper Blue Planning Commission's denial of a permit. Peak is looking to conduct gravel crushing operations at the 89-acre Mascot Parcel. The rock crushing operation is opposed by a group of local residents who are opposed to the number of trucks transporting rocks up and down Swan Mountain Road. There are also fears that approving a new five-year permit will result in even more truck traffic for years.

The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the County Commissioner's meeting room in the Summit County Courthouse, 208 Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge.