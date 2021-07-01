Timberline Adult Day Services hires new executive director
As of Tuesday, July 6, Vicki Hernandez will serve as executive director of Timberline Adult Day Services.
According to a news release, Hernandez was formerly working at the Summit County Community and Senior Center as its event program manager. In her new role, Hernandez is succeeding Gini Patterson, who is retiring from her position after more than four years with Timberline.
Timberline Adult Day Services in Frisco is a nonprofit that offers adult day care services and programming from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Programming includes activities like outings to the Summit County Library and farmers markets, scenic walks, yoga, bowling, crafting and more.
