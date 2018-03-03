Time is running out to see the Dillon Ice Castles, which will close for the season this Saturday, March 10
March 3, 2018
Winter has officially come to an end at the Dillon Ice Castles, and time is running out to see the winter spectacle. The castles will close for the season this Saturday, March 10, "due to weather," according to the Dillon Ice Castles website.
The popular attraction opened on Dec. 28 and features a life-sized castle complex made up entirely of ice. In a press release, the Utah-based company claimed that Dillon Ice Castles had "tens of thousands" of visitors over the past nine weeks.
"It's been an exceptional winter in Dillon," said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. "Summit County is a premier winter destination, and we were proud to be a part of the seasonal fun so many visitors to Summit County are looking for."
This is Ice Castles' first year in Dillon. In previous years, Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Steamboat have also hosted the winter attraction. The company, Ice Castles, LLC, has five other locations this year across the United States and Canada. Other host cities include Stillwater, Minnesota; Midway, Utah; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Tickets are available for the rest of the week. They can be purchased in person at the ice castles, which are located at 120 Buffalo Street in Dillon, or at its website, IceCastles.com/Dillon.
Trending In: Local
- Second gun scare at a Summit school in two weeks came at sensitive time in wake of Parkland massacre
- Local individuals and organizations honored at Green Scene Awards for conservation efforts
- Summit County Open Space and Trails seeks community input on e-bikes for recpaths
- Breckenridge Police Department invites community members to Coffee with a Cop
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Summit Middle School evacuated after live ammunition found on campus; ‘students are safe’
- Vail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families
- After Keystone Resort collision, Ohio doctor files $300k personal injury lawsuit against Texan man
- UPDATED: Breckenridge rejects luxury-hotel deal at base of Peak 8
- Frisco’s newest craft brewery has a name and will open this spring