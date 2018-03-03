Time is running out to see the Dillon Ice Castles, which will close for the season this Saturday, March 10

Winter has officially come to an end at the Dillon Ice Castles, and time is running out to see the winter spectacle. The castles will close for the season this Saturday, March 10, "due to weather," according to the Dillon Ice Castles website.

The popular attraction opened on Dec. 28 and features a life-sized castle complex made up entirely of ice. In a press release, the Utah-based company claimed that Dillon Ice Castles had "tens of thousands" of visitors over the past nine weeks.

"It's been an exceptional winter in Dillon," said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. "Summit County is a premier winter destination, and we were proud to be a part of the seasonal fun so many visitors to Summit County are looking for."

This is Ice Castles' first year in Dillon. In previous years, Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Steamboat have also hosted the winter attraction. The company, Ice Castles, LLC, has five other locations this year across the United States and Canada. Other host cities include Stillwater, Minnesota; Midway, Utah; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Tickets are available for the rest of the week. They can be purchased in person at the ice castles, which are located at 120 Buffalo Street in Dillon, or at its website, IceCastles.com/Dillon.