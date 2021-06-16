Tin Plate pizza and Dynamite Cookies open in Breckenridge

James Harris, owner of Tin Plate and Dynamite Cookies, is pictured with a pizza Tuesday, June 15. The two restaurants are separate businesses but in the same building in Breckenridge.

James Harris moved to Breckenridge in 2010 to pursue professional snowboardcross racing, and in the four years that Summit County was his permanent residence, he fell in love with the people and atmosphere.

After moving to New York City with his wife for a few years, the couple moved back to the area where Harris is now pursuing his next dream: opening two new restaurants, both of which are just one street off Main Street in Breckenridge.

“I’d always been infatuated with food and pizza, and after I had my first kid, I really got back into cooking,” Harris said.

Housed in a newly renovated historic mining shed at 110 S. Ridge St., Tin Plate Pizza and Dynamite Cookies are two separate businesses, but both are owned by Harris and will likely be operated by the same staff.

Tin Plate Pizza’s menu features sourdough pies like the Bolognese pizza with beef ragu, mozzarella, spinach, ricotta, parsley and lemon; the arugula pizza with mozzarella, jalapeno, honey and tomato sauce; and the house-made sausage pizza with ground pork, roasted peppers and caramelized onions. Pizzas typically range from $12 to $28. Also on the menu are appetizers like stracciatella and grilled bread, Tuscan white bean soup and arugula salad.

Next door, Dynamite Cookies offers flavors like chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin and some seasonal varieties. Prices range from $3 to $6.

Harris, who said his passion is baking, perfected the recipes for the cookies during the pandemic. When it came to the pizza, he recruited consultant Anthony Falco.

Harris says it’s the ingredients within Tin Plate’s menu that make the pizza place stand out from other restaurants in the area. Most of the ingredients on the menu are made in-house, such as the mozzarella, ragu, butter, bread and more.

For ingredients that are not made within the walls of Tin Plate, Harris tries to source locally. Harris said he gets his flour from Moxie Bread Co. in Boulder, and some meats from Eagle Rock Ranch in Fairplay and Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe in Denver.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure this is special and not just something that anyone could mimic or replicate,” Harris said. “It’s a lot of work to customize these recipes to make them our own.”

The outside of Tin Plate is pictured Tuesday, June 15. The new pizza restaurant is based in Breckenridge and is attached to Dynamite Cookies, an in-house cookie shop.

In addition to making these unique recipes, Harris said the healthful and homegrown ingredients, along with the sourdough base, should also make customers feel satisfied after their meal.

“While it’s certainly not gluten-free — with the high-quality flours, with the sourdough, with the 100% whole grains that we do incorporate into the dough — it’s just much more digestible and more comfortable to eat, and you actually feel really good after eating a full pizza,” Harris said.

Besides the draw of the menu items, General Manager Drisana Litke said the team kept customers in mind when developing the concept for the atmosphere and that the intention was to create an eatery that was inviting to everyone.

“The word we’ve been going for the entire time is accessible,” she said. “No matter what your goal to get out of dinner is, you’re going to be able to find it at Tin Plate. Whether it be a family outing or a nice date night, there’s kind of something for everybody.”

Both Tin Plate and Dynamite Cookies will be open from 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurants will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information about the businesses, call 970-922-3392 or visit DynamiteCookies.com or TinPlatePizza.com .