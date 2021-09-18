Tom Califf named the new medical director for Starting Hearts in Avon
Starting Hearts has a new medical director. Tom Califf, who was formerly at St. Anthony Summit Hospital, is now helping lead the nonprofit organization in Avon.
According to a release, Califf was previously working as an emergency physician. He completed school at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed his emergency residency at Denver Health. His training will be used to help lead Starting Hearts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives of sudden cardiac arrest patients.
