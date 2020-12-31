 Top 10 @ExploreSummit Instagram photos of 2020 | SummitDaily.com
Top 10 @ExploreSummit Instagram photos of 2020

Posted May 6: A small fox came up to me on a windy night as I was waiting for the sun to set. It was not afraid and would run off then come right back. I laid in the road taking pictures of it until the sun went down. It was an incredible night.
Photo by Reid Collins

2. Photo by @studiocopan

Posted April 24: Sapphire Point at sunset.
Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

3. Photo by @silverthornecolorado

Posted Jan. 3: International artist Simon Beck completed his first mural in Silverthorne at North Pond Park.
Photo from town of Silverthorne

4. Photo from @denali__thegolden

Posted April 29: Life is better in the mountains, the best place to call home!
Photo from @denali__thegolden

5. Photo by @dryflyguy13

Posted May 11: Great way to end a five-sport day!
Photo by Steve Chavez

6. Photo by @jasonconnollyphotography

Posted May 6: The Colorado Air National Guard flying over Summit County to honor health care professionals and front-line workers.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Summit Daily archives

7. Photo by @sawyer_dargonne

Posted June 11: More than 100 protesters turned out for the March for Change protest in Frisco.
Photo by Sawyer D’Argonne / Summit Daily News

8. Photo by @___sarahd

Posted May 4: A different type of houseguest these days.
Photo by Sarah Dowell

9. Photo by @silverthornecolorado

Posted Jan. 8: International artist Simon Beck finished up this mural on Lake Dillon, and it is gorgeous!
Photo by town of Silverthorne

10. Photo by @rachel.levin.photo

Posted April 13: I just wanted to share some photos of some cute Easter cupcake donations from Clint's Bakery that we brought to our heroes at the Frisco hospital. Hope everyone is staying happy, healthy and safe!
Photo by Rachel Levin

Share your photos on Instagram using #ExploreSummit.

