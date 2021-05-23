Top 5 most-read stories last week: Breck closes early and mask mandate eliminated

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that it will be closing down skiing and snowboarding operations earlier than anticipated. While the resort planned to stay open through Memorial Day, it was announced via social media on Tuesday, May 18, that closing day would be moved up to Sunday, May 23.

A tweet from the resort stated that “while we were aiming to ride with you through Memorial Day, Mother Nature had other plans,” alluding to the below-average snow year Summit County has experienced. The resort added that it plans to operate throughout May in future ski seasons.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County residents can now go maskless in most settings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

On May 15, the county officially adopted the state’s latest public health order, which says individuals can go without a face covering in most settings unless a business or organization requires it. It’s still recommended unvaccinated individuals wear a mask but is no longer required.

Masks are still generally required in some settings, such as public transportation and schools, though fully vaccinated children ages 16-18 can remove masks in a school setting if the teacher or caregiver is vaccinated.

Masks no longer need to be worn in restaurants, stores and fitness areas unless required by the business owner.

— Jenna deJong

Editor’s note: The new Summit County public health order did not take effect May 14 as planed. A different order was adopted May 15.

At a Summit County Board of Health meeting May 13, Summit County Manager Scott Vargo suggested the county adopt the state’s public health order as a way to simplify the previous order and cause less confusion.

Vargo said he hoped the change would be easier to understand among residents as well as people visiting the area who might be more familiar with the state’s order.

The state’s rules are still more restrictive than guidance released May 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in most cases.

— Jenna deJong

While many are breathing a sigh of relief at the loosening of local restrictions, some are feeling hesitant and are questioning whether the county is moving too quickly.

On May 4, the county officially moved into level green, removing the 6-foot distancing rule and capacity restrictions. On May 14, the county was working to update its public health order to better align with the state’s in addition to new guidance on mask-wearing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the county quickly drops restrictions that have become a part of everyday life for the past 14 months, some residents are taking pause and wondering if this is the right move.

— Jenna deJong

The Breckenridge Town Council will allow local businesses to use temporary outdoor structures and seating this summer, creating a new set of rules to be enforced through Sept. 30.

Last year, the Town Council relaxed certain code restrictions on these structures due to the coronavirus pandemic in conjunction with Walkable Main. While the council decided against reinstating Walkable Main, businesses can still have certain outdoor displays throughout the summer.

All structures must be located on a business’s private property, including outdoor seating, tents, gas fire pits, merchandise displays and signage.

— Lindsey Toomer