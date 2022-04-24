Top 5 most-read stories last week: Dillon Amphitheater lineup, ski industry news, more affordable housing

Shakey Graves plays to a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 8, 2022. The amphitheater announced some of its lineup for this upcoming summer season.

Almost all of the musical acts have been slotted for Dillon Amphitheater’s summer season, according to the town’s announcement on Wednesday, April 20. Like previous seasons, it will be a mix of free and paid concerts, and shows will run from June 11 through Sept. 15.

Some of the paid performers and concerts include Umphrey’s McGee; Dirty Heads with Soja, Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System; and The String Cheese Incident.

Some of the free performers and events are The Long Run; Bonfire Dub; Brass Attack; March Fourth; Beth Steele Community Concert; The Nacho Men; Air Force Band’s Falconaires Jazz Band; and the Colorado Symphony.

By now, approximately 100,000 current and former Vail Resorts employees have likely received “an email, two text messages, and a large envelope by mail from nine attorneys,” writes the creator of ResortSettlementOptout.com.

The site’s creator, who reportedly is an hourly employee from a Vail Resorts property in California who otherwise wishes to remain anonymous, has a message for anyone who received the envelope, which contains a settlement offer from Vail Resorts.

“These attorneys urge you to opt-in to the settlement that they negotiated in the class action lawsuit Hamilton v. Vail … What happens when you opt-in? You get about 5 cents for every $1 Vail should have paid you. The attorneys get paid $4,366,666.67. And Vail laughs all the way to its next annual meeting, noting that it disposed of a potential cost of over $100,000,000 for $13,100,000,” the letter on the site’s homepage states.

Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that after the Easter holiday weekend the resort will move to late spring operations starting on Monday, April 18.

The shift means that Peaks 9 and 10 will close for the season and skiing and riding will take place on Peaks 6, 7 and 8 through Memorial Day as long as weather and conditions permit.

Additionally, Breckenridge Ski Resort will show appreciation for its locals by offering free parking in the North and South Gondola lots beginning on April 25 for the remainder of the season.

A housing development on the Entrada parcel has been given the go-ahead to continue moving forward and, when finished, the project could bring at least 60 new affordable workforce housing units in Breckenridge.

Mike Dudick, CEO of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, said he does not want to use area median income to determine the price of rent for each unit because he does not find it reliable. Yet, he said he is committed to a live-work deed restriction as part of the development to ensure that the units are for the local workforce. He said, conceptually, he feels that about half of the units will be for Breckenridge Grand Vacations employees and the other half would go to other community workers, but those numbers are not finalized.

Spring skiing just began, but ski resorts are already planning for next season. Epic and Ikon passes for the 2022-23 winter are now on sale, both of which have increased in price since last year.

After slashing the prices of passes last season by 20%, Vail Resorts saw more than 2.1 million Epic Passes sold, which factored into issues regarding lift lines, staff shortages and visitor complaints. The reduction brought prices to levels last seen during the 2015-16 winter season.

For the 2022-23 winter ski season, Epic officials increased the cost of passes by about 7.4%. The increase in prices is expected to help improve the experience for guests and employees.

