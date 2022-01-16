Top 5 most-read stories last week: Fatal avalanche, lift ticket limits and terrain openings

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

— Lindsey Toomer

Back in November, Vail Resorts announced in a news release that due to the increased demand on winter travel this year, its resorts would be limiting the amount of lift ticket sales during certain holiday periods, including Christmas and New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.

Though Vail Resorts promised to limit lift ticket sales, the major resort operator also sold a record number of Epic Passes this year, totaling 2.1 million.

Vail Resorts spokespeople did not respond to questions about how limiting lift ticket sales went during the first holiday period of the season.

Other Summit ski areas have also worked to limit how many people are on the mountain in order to enhance their own mountain experience.

One such resort is Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which is no stranger to limiting lift tickets and season passes, a principle it employs throughout the season rather than only during busy holiday periods.

“We limit season passes, and we limit daily tickets, so we often sell out of daily tickets available for sale on busy Saturdays,” A-Basin Director of Marketing Jesse True said.

— Cody Jones

Two snowshoers who were killed in an avalanche Jan. 8, on Hoosier Pass have been identified as Hannah Nash, 25, and Drake Oversen, 35, of Colorado Springs, according to the Summit County coroner.

The pair died along with their dog, Valerie, after they were caught and buried in an avalanche they triggered while snowshoeing near North Star Mountain.

The slide broke about 10 feet deep, 400 feet wide and ran about 250 vertical feet, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s preliminary report.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene said the couple did not have backcountry rescue equipment, including avalanche transceivers, which are devices that can help locate someone in the event of an avalanche.

— Lindsey Toomer

After picking up a surprise 6 inches the prior weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Jan. 9 that Imperial Express SuperChair is open for the season with access to Imperial Bowl and Imperial Ridge.

Serving in-bounds terrain above 12,800 feet, the Imperial Express is the highest chairlift in North America. The move means the resort now has 65% of its terrain open.

— Summit Daily staff

Dillon, Silverthorne and Breckenridge are all welcoming new or reopened eateries within the next few months. Here’s what to know about each:

What used to be a steak and Italian restaurant has now reopened as a steak and seafood venture after a 1 1/2 year hiatus. Legends Steaks & Seafood closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and because of its small dining room, owner Alan Bullock decided to keep it closed at the time.

New to Summit County’s dining scene is Kúcu Tequila Bistro inside the new Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, 375 Blue River Parkway. The venture is launched by Tim Applegate, seasoned restaurateur who also owns Sauce on the Blue across the street.

The Boulder-based Snarf’s Sandwiches is coming to Dillon. With over 20 locations spread out in Colorado, Missouri and Texas, Summit County will soon have its own stop at 765 W. Anemone Trail, Unit A.

The Panera Bread set to open in Dillon has been in the works since 2019 and has been delayed due to the pandemic. Robin Kelly, project coordinator for Manna Development, said construction to renovate the interior of the space will begin in March.

— Jenna deJong