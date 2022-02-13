Top 5 most-read stories last week: Hiker and skier deaths, Olympic facts and overcrowding in Breck

Cars fill the parking lot at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Feb. 9. The Breckenridge Town Council plans to discuss overcrowding during events and at the ski resort.

Fairplay resident Jordan Villalobos, 32, died while hiking in the Mesa Cortina area of unincorporated Summit County on Feb. 6.

According to the Summit County Coroner’s Office, Villalobos was hiking with his friends when he collapsed and became unresponsive.

Here are some trivia, fun facts and things watch for in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China:

The first Winter Olympic Games were held in Chamonix, France, in 1924. Billed as International Sports Week, the event hosted 16 events and athletes from 16 countries.

The Winter Olympics used to be held during the same year as Summer Games until 1992.

Events surrounding World War II shut down the games for 12 years. When the games returned in 1948, Germany and Japan, were not invited to compete.

Austin, Texas, resident Beau Brannon, 23, died at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Jan. 21 after colliding with a tree, according to the Summit County coroner.

He was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital and died there. The office said the cause of death was exsanguination, or blood loss.

Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, resident David Vasserman, 21, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Feb. 9 after losing control and landing on a rock.

A news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office said Vasserman was skiing on expert terrain at around noon on the Bradley’s Plunge run in the Copper Bowl area.

Breckenridge town leaders want to open a conversation about overcrowding after the 2022 International Snow Sculpture Championships led to increased traffic and parking issues over the week of Jan. 24.

Breckenridge Tourism Office President Lucy Kay presented visitor statistics from the event at the Breckenridge Town Council meeting Feb. 8. Overall, fewer people attended the 2022 competition than in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the event didn’t bring in crowds.

Town officials counted 93,627 vehicles driving through Breckenridge throughout the week, which is down 2.7% from the 96,193 cars driving through during the event in 2020. In 2019, when the event caused gridlock traffic that prevented emergency vehicles from getting through town, officials counted 82,729 cars, Kay said. The event was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

