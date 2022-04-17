Top 5 most-read stories last week: Hypothermia death, I-70 construction and ski resort activities

Work on Exit 205 was delayed until Thursday, April 14. Multiple projects will happen across Interstate 70 this spring and summer.

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

Keystone resident Jarrod Russell, 34, died of hypothermia in January after he tried to walk home from a party in the dark, according to Dillon Police Department records.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, authorities were dispatched near the Dillon Nature Preserve on High Meadow Drive around 10:40 a.m. Hikers had been using one of the trails nearby when they noticed a shoe on the side of the trail. Russell’s body was located nearby. He was found without a shirt on and with only one shoe on his right foot, along with shallow cut marks on his back and on his left arm. No other signs of trauma were found.

— Jenna deJong

This week marked the first portion of the large-scale Frisco-to-Silverthorne project from the Colorado Department of Transportation. That work begins under Interstate 70 at Exit 205, but there are other projects that travelers should be aware of before planning trips along the corridor during the spring and summer.

Originally slated for April 11, work under the I-70 bridge was delayed because of winter weather expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. For the most part, crews will work on this area at night, but there is a possibility for day work.

In addition to projects west of Summit County, like on Vail Pass, CDOT is looking to work on several projects east of the county.

— Eliza Noe

Silverthorne’s town core will develop even further now that Silverthorne Town Council has approved the planned unit development and final site plans for Fourth Street North on April 13.

The site will include eight buildings — one multifamily housing unit, four mixed-use commercial buildings, one small commercial plaza, one 111-key hotel and one parking garage — located on just over 4 acres of land. Fourth Street North is an extension of Fourth Street Crossing, another large-scale downtown development that features the Hotel Indigo and Bluebird Market.

— Eliza Noe

Although it may not feel like it yet, summer is near and as the warm months get closer, Vail Resorts has announced the opening dates for summer operations at all five of its Colorado resorts.

In Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort will be the first Vail Resorts-owned property to open for the summer. Employees will open the area on June 17. Breckenridge Ski Resort will be open daily with actives such as scenic rides, a climbing wall, the Gold Run Coaster, Alpine slides, Jeep tours, mini golf, gem panning and bungee trampolines.

Keystone Resort will open for the summer season on June 22 and will operate on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule except Monday, July 4. Summer activities at Keystone include the bike park, scenic rides, mountain top snow tubing, a mine shaft maze, gem panning and bungee trampolines.

— Cody Jones

Before Copper Mountain Resort closes its ski slopes for the season on April 24, it will host one last competition, 10 Barrel’s Hella Hectic, from April 22-23.

The resort has designed a unique ski and snowboard course for the main event which will feature banked turns, rollers, drops. step-ups and a pond skim at the end.

The event is open to men, women and adaptive athletes as well as teams. The course will finish at Center Village, allowing spectators to easily see riders and skiers as they try not to sink or crash while skimming across the pool of water.

— Cody Jones