Top 5 most-read stories last week: Man falls from lift, fatal crash and Vail Resorts petition and lawsuit

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week.

A 24-year-old male skier from Great Falls, Montana, fell from the Peru Lift at Keystone Resort on Jan. 14, according to a news release from the resort.

The man was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. No information about his condition was available.

— Summit Daily staff

As the Change.org petition to “Hold Vail Resorts accountable” for alleged ski area mismanagement this season reached 40,000 signatures Jan. 16, an update from page manager Jeremy Rubingh was posted with a new call to action.

Rubingh put out a request for Epic Pass users to email seasonpass@vailresorts.com with a request to disengage the auto-renew option on their Epic Pass. Rubingh described the action as “a great next step” toward a goal of better pay and treatment of Vail Resorts employees.

— Vail Daily

The Breckenridge Town Council on Jan. 11 reflected on all things transportation, including traffic, parking and public transit.

The new parking structure has been open for two months, and Assistant Mobility Director Matt Hulsey said the garage saw 80% or higher occupancy for 14 out of 21 days prior to Jan. 11. But once the ski day comes to an end, the garage is seeing minimal use.

Council members would like to see more people leaving their cars in the garage to head downtown after the ski area closes. This is why folks who pay the full-day rate are able to stay in the garage after 3 p.m. at no additional charge.

Hulsey also provided a COVID-19 update for the Breck Free Ride bus system. While the town’s goal was to have a full staff of 38 drivers, it has gone from 34 down to 30 this month, leading to unexpected route cancellations.

— Lindsey Toomer

A man connected to the fatal car crash that occurred Nov. 9 near Hoosier Pass was recently arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse causing death, two counts of first-degree assault and vehicular homicide.

Earlier this month, 37-year-old Juan Huante-Juarez was arrested in El Paso County in connection with the crash that killed Breckenridge 3-year-old Elli Goodman.

The Colorado State Patrol crash report states that the collision occurred on a straight, unlit road on a hill crest. The report said a Silverado driven by Huante-Juarez passed numerous southbound vehicles before it collided head-on with another vehicle. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the crash.

— Jenna deJong

Vail Resorts has extended a $13.1 million offer to settle five wage and labor lawsuits filed in California, a step that could have implications for anyone who has worked on mountains owned by Vail Resorts in recent years.

The California lawsuits are similar in many ways to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Colorado District Court in December 2020. Both allege that Vail Resorts violated state and federal labor laws in failing to pay reimbursements for equipment as well as compensation for time staff spent training, in meetings, on meal breaks, getting on the mountain and gearing up before shifts.

However, plaintiffs’ attorneys in the suit filed in Colorado say they would have asked for more than $13.1 million spread across a class of 100,000 people, and they would have asked for policy changes.

— Vail Daily